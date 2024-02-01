Good news for Harry Kane! Bayern Munich bring forward move for Bryan Zaragoza as winger completes transfer from Granada

Good news for Harry Kane! Bayern Munich bring forward move for Bryan Zaragoza as winger completes transfer from GranadaPeter McVitieGettyBayern MunichBryan ZaragozaTransfersBundesligaGranadaBayern Munich confirmed the signing of Bryan Zaragoza from Granada on loan until the end of the season before he completes a permanent summer move.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowZaragoza agreed to summer Bayern moveHas now joined on loan for rest of season Will sign five-year deal at end of campaign