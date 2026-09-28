Goncalo Ramos speaks out on starting ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal hero hails 'great win on a difficult away trip'

The positive result in Oslo overshadowed Erling Haaland's record-extending 22nd Nations League strike, preserving Portugal's perfect start under Jesus. Emphasising the scale of the achievement on hostile territory, Ramos added: "Victory is always the most important thing. Playing away against a team like Norway is even tougher. It's a great win on a difficult away trip.

"It's been a great start. We're working together and taking the manager's ideas on board well. From here on, it's all about improving and ironing out the kinks. We want to win every game. We're always focused on victory in every match."