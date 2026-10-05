Pau Cubarsi leads 2026 Golden Boy shortlist as Barcelona starlet emerges as favorite for prestigious award

Barcelona sensation Cubarsi is the name on everyone's lips after being confirmed as the leading candidate for the 2026 Golden Boy award. The 19-year-old centre-back has enjoyed a meteoric rise, establishing himself as a cornerstone of the Blaugrana defence and playing a pivotal role in Spain's World Cup glory. Having already been recognised as the best young player at the 2026 World Cup, Cubarsi is now widely expected to claim the trophy established by Tuttosport to honour the top Under-21 talent playing in Europe.

The selection process for this prestigious individual honour is rigorous, utilizing the Golden Boy Index developed by Football Benchmark. This methodology evaluates players based on three specific pillars: their sporting performance, total minutes on the pitch, and the relative strength of their club. Additionally, a composite bonus is applied to account for achievements in European and international competitions.