Copa American Golden Boot contenders: Ranking finest finishers including Lionel Messi, Vinicius Jr, Christian Pulisic

Ranking Golden Boot contenders at Copa America 2024, including Vinicius Jr, Martinez, Messi & Pulisic.

Copa America 2024 is nearly here, and the anticipation is building. Teams have nearly wrapped up all their pre-tournament international friendlies and are turning focus to the marquee event of the summer, which kicks off June 20 in the United States.

The goal of every team is to find themselves on the podium, holding the Copa America trophy. To do so, they'll need to score goals - and likely loads of them.

Who can lead that charge? Who will step up to be the most reliable and clinical finisher for each nation?

GOAL takes a look at some of the finest strikers competing in this summer's tournament...