He's going nowhere! Koln boss dismisses hype surrounding 'very promising' Said El Mala amid Bayern Munich and Man City links

In an interview with Sport1, Koln sporting director Kessler explained that the club extended El Mala’s contract in the summer until 2030 after successful negotiations.

“We had a long meeting with him and his representatives in the summer and extended his contract, which runs until 2029, by another year until 2030," he said. “With this, we have made a clear statement that we see our future with him and are very happy that Said is with us.”

He added: "His first appearances were very promising. However, it shouldn't be forgotten that the match against Dortmund at the weekend was only his second start in the Bundesliga. Expectations in Cologne can be immense, also due to the media environment."