‘God bless you!’ - Pafos defender David Luiz delivers presents to Chelsea defender and legendary staff member in touching gesture from former Blues star

Luiz has always been known as one of football’s great characters, a player whose infectious personality made him a cult hero during his two separate spells at Chelsea. On Wednesday evening, that warmth was on full display as the 38-year-old returned to west London with his current side, Pafos. Although he was unable to take to the field, Luiz ensured his visit was memorable for those who work behind the scenes, specifically seeking out legendary former press steward Brian Pullman.

Pullman, a fixture at Stamford Bridge for over half a century, retired in 2024 after an incredible 56 years of service to the club. He was a familiar and friendly face to generations of players, managers and journalists, and it is clear he made a lasting impression on Luiz during the Brazilian's tenure. In a touching private moment, Luiz presented Pullman with a signed Pafos shirt featuring a personalised message scrawled across the back.

The inscription read: “To my friend big friend Brian, god bless you,” accompanied by the defender's signature. It was a classy gesture that highlighted the deep bonds formed away from the cameras, acknowledging the staff members who are part of the fabric of the football club. For Luiz, who won the Champions League and Premier League with the Blues, returning to the Bridge was evidently about honouring those relationships as much as the football itself.