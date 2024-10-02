FBL-EUR-C1-GIRONA-FEYENOORDAFP
Peter McVitie

Girona incredibly match Champions League own-goal record after just two games in Feyenoord clash

GironaChampions LeagueGirona vs FeyenoordFeyenoord

Girona have equalled the Champions League record for most own goals by a team in a single Champions League match.

  • Girona scored two own goals vs Feyenoord
  • Lost 3-2 in second Champions League match
  • Spanish side matched Fenerbahce's record
