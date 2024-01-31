Reyna is a Red! USMNT star Gio ends Borussia Dortmund nightmare as he completes Nottingham Forest loan move

Reyna is a Red! USMNT star Gio ends Borussia Dortmund nightmare as he completes Nottingham Forest loan moveRitabrata BanerjeeGetty ImagesGiovanni ReynaNottingham ForestTransfersBorussia DortmundPremier LeagueBundesligaUSAUSMNT star Gio Reyna has completed his loan move to Nottingham Forest from Borussia Dortmund.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowReyna completes Forest loan moveContract valid until the end of the seasonSaw his game time reduced at Dortmund