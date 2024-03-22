Berhalter Reyna split Getty Images
Ryan Tolmich

USMNT star Gio Reyna speaks on Gregg Berhalter World Cup controversy: We are so far past it

USAGiovanni ReynaGregg BerhalterUSA vs JamaicaJamaicaCONCACAF Nations League

Gio Reyna addressed the infamous 2022 World Cup controversy, saying that he and Gregg Berhalter have totally moved on.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Reyna speaks on Berhalter drama
  • Says team has moved on
  • Midfielder provided two assists against Jamaica

Editors' Picks