Gianni Infantino's World Cup plans draw ire of CONCACAF as federation expresses disappointment over ultimatum

Infantino has given member associations a strict deadline to back his £15 billion FIFA Forward Enterprise. This venture seeks to sell minority stakes to private investors, offering a £30.1 million incentive to those who accept by September 19.

CONCACAF, however, revealed they only learned of these plans through external channels. "Concacaf was only made aware of this matter through media reports and, subsequently, via a media release," the confederation stated. The regional authority is furious at the failure to consult stakeholders before launching a £3.1 billion funding strategy that fundamentally alters the commercial rights of the World Cup.