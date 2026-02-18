Gianni Infantino 'shocked and saddened' by allegations of racial abuse aimed at Vinicius Junior as FIFA President sends 'full solidarity'

FIFA president Infantino has now added his thoughts to the incident, saying on Wednesday: "I was shocked and saddened to see the incident of alleged racism towards Vinicius Junior in the UEFA Champions League match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid CF.

"There is absolutely no room for racism in our sport and in society - we need all the relevant stakeholders to take action and hold those responsible to account.

"At FIFA, through the Global Stand Against Racism and the Players’ Voice Panel, we are committed to ensuring that players, officials and fans are respected and protected, and that appropriate action is taken when incidents occur.

"I commend referee Francois Letexier for activating the anti-racism protocol by using the arm gesture to stop the game and address the situation.

"FIFA and football show full solidarity to victims of racism and any form of discrimination. I will always continue to reiterate: No to racism! No to any form of discrimination!"