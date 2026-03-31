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Gianni Infantino insists Iran WILL play at the 2026 World Cup
Infantino confirms tournament status
Infantino has moved to silence speculation regarding Iran's involvement in the 2026 World Cup, stating categorically that the team will take their place in the tournament. Speaking at half-time during Iran’s friendly against Costa Rica in Turkey, the FIFA president dismissed suggestions that the ongoing war with the United States and Israel would force a change in plans.
“Iran will be at the World Cup,” Infantino said. “That’s why we’re here. We’re delighted because they’re a very, very strong team, I’m very happy. I’ve seen the team, I’ve spoken to the players and the coach, so everything is fine.” His unannounced appearance at the match served as a public show of support for Team Melli amidst a period of intense political pressure.
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No stadium relocation for Group G
The Iranian football federation had previously indicated it was “negotiating” with FIFA to relocate the country’s World Cup matches from the United States to Mexico. This followed concerns over the safety of the squad and the appropriateness of playing in a country currently engaged in a military conflict with their own. Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum, even expressed readiness to host the fixtures if a move was sanctioned.
However, Infantino has now shut down those discussions, insisting that the schedule remains set in stone according to the initial tournament draw. Addressing the venue concerns directly, the FIFA chief stressed that Iran’s “matches will be played where they are supposed to be, according to the draw.” This means Team Melli will proceed with their planned itinerary across Los Angeles and Seattle.
FIFA’s stance on global conflict
The governing body has often found itself at the intersection of sport and politics, and Infantino was quick to reiterate FIFA's philosophy regarding global tensions.
During a recent online FIFA Council meeting from Zurich, he noted that soccer should serve as a unifying force rather than being dictated by the actions of world leaders, even as he acknowledged the gravity of the current situation.
“FIFA is looking forward to all teams participating at the World Cup to compete in a spirit of fair play and mutual respect,” Infantino said. “FIFA can’t solve geopolitical conflicts, but we are committed to using the power of football and the World Cup to build bridges and promote peace as our thoughts are with those who are suffering as a consequence of the ongoing wars.”
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Logistics and tournament schedule
Iran were among the first AFC nations to secure their spot for 2026, marking their fourth consecutive qualification. Despite their qualification pedigree, they are still hunting for a historic first appearance in the knockout rounds.
Under the current schedule, they are due to open their Group G campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, followed by a clash with Belgium on June 21 and a final group game against Egypt in Seattle on June 26.