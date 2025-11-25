Gianluigi Donnarumma is being targeted by Man City's opponents - he needs to quit complaining and adapt to the reality of the Premier League

Donnarumma would have conceded an ‘Olimpico’ straight from the dead ball had it not been for Josko Gvardiol heading the curling delivery from Sandro Tonali away. The goalkeeper lay on the floor for a couple of seconds, but when he rose he was unable to deal with more aerial bombardment as Bruno Guimaraes’ header hit the bar and Harvey Barnes bundled in the rebound.

Donnarumma was furious with the contact he had received from Barnes at the corner, although it was hardly a wrestling move and no different to the treatment Premier League goalkeepers regularly receive. His angry protest to referee Sam Barrott saw Donnarumma earn his third yellow card in nine Premier League games, leaving him two more bookings from a suspension.

Donnarumma had a reputation for ill-discipline before arriving in England, being shown 29 yellow cards and two reds for club and country between his debut for AC Milan in 2017 and joining City in 2025. And if he keeps up his current rate of bookings, he will earn a ban every 15 matches.