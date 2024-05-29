Zimmerman Busio USMNTGetty Images
Jacob Schneider

Gianluca Busio and Walker Zimmerman highlight USMNT Olympic squad's June camp roster ahead of Paris Games

Summer OlympicsUSAWalker ZimmermanGianluca Busio

U.S. U-23 men's national team boss Marko Mitrovic announced his June camp roster ahead of the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

  • U.S. U-23 squad's June camp roster drops
  • Less than two months until Paris Games
  • Look at possible overage players
