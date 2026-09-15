AFP
'Measure up against the best' - Gian Piero Gasperini relishing Roma showdown with Inter
Giallorossi maintain perfect start
Second-half goals from Donyell Malen and Niccolo Pisilli guided Roma to a 2-0 victory over Torino on Monday night. The disciplined performance ensured Gasperini's side preserved their place at the top of Serie A by virtue of a superior goal difference. That momentum sets up a pivotal top-of-the-table clash against an equally in-form Inter side next weekend.
- IPA Sport
Gasperini welcomes tough test
Ahead of the fierce clash, the Italian tactician relished the opportunity to gauge his side's progress against their title rivals. Speaking to DAZN Italia, Gasperini said: "We have a few days to prepare. There was a big gap between the teams last season, especially when we got hammered in the return meeting, but that was where the real Roma was born, with an escalation after that in terms of results, attitude and mentality."
The experienced manager added: "Clearly, Inter are the reference point for this league, a strong team indicated by everyone as the best in Italy, even if I think Como are getting close. It is an opportunity for us to measure up against the best and show we can do better than in recent performances."
Malen enters history books
Malen's prolific form continues to justify the club's €25 million outlay tosign him permanently from Aston Villa in May 2026, which followed a sparkling loan spell yielding 15 goals in 20 appearances.
Having taken his tally to six goals this term, the Dutch forward became only the third player in Roma's history to score more than five times in the opening four Serie A matches, matching Pedro Manfredini in 1960-61 and Francesco Totti in 2001-02. His clinical edge has formed the focal point of Gasperini's tactical setup in the final third.
- Jonathan Moscrop
Olimpico hosts top showdown
Roma now prepare to welcome Inter to the Stadio Olimpico for matchday five of the Serie A season. Backed by solid form across domestic and continental fronts, the Giallorossi aim to leverage home advantage to lay down a major marker in the Scudetto race. Meanwhile, the visitors arrive in the capital determined to halt the hosts' fine run and claim top spot for themselves.
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