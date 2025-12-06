'Natural for him to take the next step' - Ghana boss insists Antoine Semenyo must leave Bournemouth amid Liverpool and Man City transfer links in bombshell interview at World Cup draw

Over the summer, the former Bristol City star, who has also been linked with Tottenham, penned a new bumper deal until 2030 - seemingly putting paid to a Bournemouth departure.

At the time of extending his contract, he said: "I've grown so much at the club, both on and off the pitch, and I'm really happy to have signed ahead of returning for pre-season. From the fans to the staff and my teammates, I can't speak highly enough of the people around the club. It's a great place to be and I'm excited to get back to Bournemouth and continue the hard work with the new season just around the corner."

However, it recently emerged that Semenyo has a £65m January release clause, which reportedly is set to drop to £50m ($66.6m) next summer. The wide man - who has scored six goals and bagged three assists in 13 Premier League appearances this season - seems destined for a big-money move, something Ghana head coach Addo is pushing for.