Getafe player Davinchi confirms his father died in Spain train crash as he posts heartbreaking tribute
La Liga starlet mourns father killed in rail disaster
Getafe left-back David Cordon Mancha, affectionately known as Davinchi, is mourning the loss of his father following the horrific train collision that shook Spain on Sunday. David Cordon Cano was travelling home on the Alvia service bound for Huelva when it was struck by a derailed Iryo high-speed train near the town of Adamuz in the province of Cordoba.
The 50-year-old had made the journey to the Spanish capital earlier that day specifically to support his son’s team, Getafe, in their La Liga fixture against Valencia. In a tragic twist of fate, Davinchi did not actually feature in the match due to a knee problem, yet his father had travelled to the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez regardless to show his unwavering support for the club his son joined this summer.
The collision, which has claimed the lives of 42 people, has plunged the Spanish football community into mourning. Davinchi, who is just 18 years old and made a permanent transfer from Recreativo Huelva in the summer, is now facing the unimaginable task of navigating the early stages of his professional career without his biggest supporter.
'Everything I do is for my brightest star'
Breaking his silence on social media, Davinchi shared a series of poignant photographs featuring himself and his father, accompanied by an emotional open letter on Instagram. The teenager promised to channel his grief into strength, citing the lessons of resilience instilled in him by his father from a young age.
"You will fill me with strength in times of difficulty, and I will always remember what you always told us: always happy and moving forward," Davinchi wrote. "Everything I do in this life will always be for the brightest star I have in the sky."
The post continued with a vow to honour his father's memory through his actions on the pitch and in life. "As someone once told me, 'When the going gets tough, only the tough get there,' you were always a fighter, and you taught me that from the very beginning," he added. "That is the greatest act of love I can do for you: to show you that I can handle anything and that I will never give up.".
A former international athlete remembered
While known recently as the supportive father of a rising La Liga star, David Cordon Cano was a distinguished sportsman in his own right. The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) paid a touching tribute to Cordon Cano, highlighting his impressive past as a beach soccer player who represented his country at the highest level.
Between 2001 and 2004, Cordon Cano wore the Spain shirt with distinction, enjoying a successful period with the national beach soccer team. During his international career, he helped the side secure two European league titles and twice finished as a runner-up in the World Championship finals. The RFEF’s statement served as a reminder that the sporting DNA runs deep in the family, adding another layer of sadness to the loss of a man who had contributed significantly to Spanish sport.
Getafe 'heartbroken' by loss of 'dear friend'
Getafe issued a sombre statement confirming the news and offering their full support to their young player. The Madrid-based club expressed their deep sorrow, noting how quickly Cordon Cano had become a beloved figure within their extended family despite only being associated with them for a short time.
"We are deeply saddened to confirm the news we never wanted to share," the club statement read. "We are heartbroken by the passing of David Cordon Cano, father of our player 'Davinchi' in the tragic accident in Adamuz, Córdoba.".
The club highlighted the personal impact he had made on staff and officials since Davinchi's arrival seven months ago. "We met you seven months ago, and you quickly won us over with your kindness, warmth, and generosity. We will miss you dearly! Rest in peace, dear friend," the tribute concluded. Since joining, Davinchi has made seven league appearances, and the club has vowed to stand by him as he recovers from this devastating personal blow.
