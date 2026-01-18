Gerard Pique addresses possibility of Lionel Messi playing in Kings League after Neymar reveals enquiry from ex-Barcelona team-mate

While remaining coy on Messi, Pique makes no secret of the fact that he wants to attract more household names to the Kings League. The ex-Spain international added: “I have been lucky enough to be able to play with the best in the world. With all kinds of team-mates. There will always be the opportunity for them to participate. When you are playing it is more complicated, but when you finish your career it is another story.”

He has previously said of potentially extending an invite to Messi, who is currently plying his trade in the United States for MLS Cup winners Inter Miami and has committed to a new contract through 2028: “We’re trying to attract all the great legends from the world of traditional football. And Messi is the greatest of them all. Right now, he’s still an active player, playing for Inter Miami. But when he retires, we might have the chance to invite him.”

Former Manchester City and Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero, who is chairman of one of the global Kings League franchises - alongside the likes of Neymar and Robert Lewandowski - has echoed Pique’s sentiments when saying of his fellow Argentine Messi: “We haven't spoken about it. I think it's a little complicated at the moment with the schedule, but I hope one day he can play for us. Many stars have played and more want to come. We've seen Chicharito [Javier Hernandez], Ronaldinho, [Andrea] Pirlo, [Andriy] Shevchenko and [Iker] Casillas play for some of the other teams.

“There are a lot of players keen [to represent Kunisports], but obviously, with the timing and the distances involved, it's not been possible for a lot of them, but there are many ex-players interested in playing. It's just a case of finding the dates.”