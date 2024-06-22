Georgina Rodriguez arrives at Euro 2024! Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend spotted in stands for Portugal's clash with Turkey as Junior also present to support his dad Cristiano RonaldoPortugalTurkiyeTurkiye vs PortugalEuropean Championship

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, and his son, Cristiano Junior, have been spotted in the stands for Portugal's game with Turkey.