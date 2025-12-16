'He's a genius' - Jose Mourinho's 'spoil' tactics explained as former Benfica star questions whether ex-Chelsea boss has been forced to change style due to player power

Mourinho was once famed for his man-management skills, as he often forged 'us against the world' mentalities in his squads. His methods did not always sit well with some, though, and there is plenty that he could not get away with now.

Saunders, who has worked in management himself at the likes of Wrexham and Wolves, added: “He [Mourinho] knows how to deal with top players. In this day and age, I think anybody would find it hard to manage footballers now. They are earning that much money, they are in that much of a bubble, no-one ever says no to them. When you do say no to a Premier League footballer now, they can get you the sack - just for saying no to them. ‘You’re not playing Saturday - what do you mean I’m not playing?’ They go round the houses to the owner - ‘the lads don’t like the manager, none of us’. You get three of them doing it and the owner starts believing it.

“What do you say to them? To give them a rollicking now is dangerous. You have to say ‘please lads, work hard today, please do it’. Everyone thinks man-management is ‘come on, you can do it, I know you’re a good player’. Sometimes, managing players like that, if that’s the best you can give me, get your boots and go and play for someone else. That’s man-management. But that’s a dangerous statement to make now. You do it to Paul Pogba, he might look back at you and say: ‘How long do you want to be here? I’ll be here longer than you if you start talking to me like that.’ It’s hard. I don’t know if Jose has had to curb his ways or change his attack on how to get a group of players onside.”