Gavi leaves Rodri in pain with brutal training ground tackle as Spain star sparks furious reaction ahead of World Cup

Luis de la Fuente's side are currently fine-tuning their preparations in the US city of Chattanooga ahead of their 2026 World Cup opener against Cape Verde on June 15. However, the serene atmosphere of the Tennessee base was shattered during a recent session when Gavi produced a tackle that bordered on the reckless for a teammate.

The Barcelona midfielder, known for his relentless aggression and refusal to pull out of duels, treated the practice match with the intensity of a final. Disaster nearly struck when he mistimed a challenge for the ball, planting his studs firmly on Rodri’s ankle. The veteran midfielder immediately fell to the ground, clutching his leg in agony while his team-mates looked on with visible concern.



