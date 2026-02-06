Gary Neville is right: Alejandro Garnacho looks 'shot to pieces' at Chelsea & already risks summer reckoning

But maybe that is destined to be Garnacho's role in this Chelsea squad? An impact sub who is used to exploit space in the final third of a match.
In mid-January, he had more goals as a substitute in all competitions than any other Premier League player (five), per Opta, and even the winger himself has recognised that he can be something of a cheat code in that phase of the game.
"Every game is different - every team's set-up depends on the results and a lot of other things," he said in the Blues' matchday programme for the West Ham clash. "Sometimes, as a winger, you start a game and in the first 60 minutes you touch the ball four times, with no space. And then, after 60 minutes, everything is open and the guy who comes from the bench scores two.
"Football has changed a lot with the years but I think today it depends a lot on the wingers. When you receive the ball and you have time, you have to make the right decision."
Garnacho's head coach Rosenior also defended him and the other players he hooked after the last-gasp turnaround against the Hammers. "It's easy right - the individuals came off and then people will look at them. That wasn't on them. It was a collective poor performance in the first half."
In his press conference ahead of the trip to Wolves on Saturday, he added: "I don't know where the criticism comes from. Garna, like all the players here, had a difficult half against West Ham. I thought he showed some really bright moments coming on against Arsenal, and he’s going to be massive for us. We have a lot of games to come, and he’ll have plenty of opportunities to show his quality."