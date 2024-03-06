'He let him down!' - Gary Neville reveals disappointment at Cristiano Ronaldo not 'stepping up' and supporting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer more during turbulent Man Utd return
Gary Neville was upset with Cristiano Ronaldo for not showing more support for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during his second spell at Manchester United
- Neville disappointed with Ronaldo
- Wanted him to support Solskjaer more
- Portuguese stropped after Everton draw