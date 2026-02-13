Gary Lineker reveals X-rated message Nottingham Forest players should have delivered to Evangelos Marinakis after Sean Dyche sacking

Shearer added on responsibility for manager failings ultimately resting with Marinakis, as he is the man that green lights appointments: “He has to take his responsibility for his recruitment of managers, I mean come on! If you're looking at Ange and looking at Nuno and looking at Sean Dyche and now you're looking for your fourth manager in a season. Sometimes you have to say to yourself: 'Am I doing my job right?' And clearly he's not. So he has to take his share of the blame.”

Lineker said of Forest lacking stability and continuity in their approach, with those players that get an audience with the owner being urged to speak their mind: “Also the way he's flip-flopped from styles.

“Obviously Nuno plays in a counter-attacking way, Ange plays very much on the front foot; then he goes back to a style with Sean Dyche - the players will be going 'What? Who's coming next?!' Vitor Pereira played quite a high press at times for Wolves, so I mean, are they going to change again?

“And then you're going to blame the players - I think if the players had the balls in a committee meeting and said to him 'hang on a minute mate, you need to decide what f*cking style of football you actually want us to play' rather than changing it and flip-flopping 14 times - I dunno, I exaggerate.”