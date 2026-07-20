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Gary Lineker's 'The Rest is Football' podcast to make Netflix return for 2026-27 Premier League season as new deal confirmed after World Cup success
Streaming giant secures Lineker return
Netflix has officially confirmed that 'The Rest Is Football' will return to the streaming platform for the 2026-27 Premier League season. The move comes after the show established itself as a massive hit during the 2026 World Cup in North America, where it recorded over 40 daily episodes from a dedicated New York studio.
Under the terms of the new agreement, the show will shift from its daily World Cup format to a regular weekly schedule. Fans can expect new episodes to air every Monday and Friday on the streaming platform starting this August. This coverage will span the entire 40-week football calendar, providing in-depth analysis of both the Premier League and the Champions League.
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Extended partnership includes Euro 2028
The fresh two-year deal between Netflix and Goalhanger, the podcast's production company, includes Euro 2028, which will be hosted by the UK and Ireland. This long-term commitment ensures that the chemistry between Lineker, Shearer, and Richards will remain central to major tournament coverage for years to come.
"We launched The Rest Is Football after the last World Cup, and it’s incredible to see how far the show has come in such a short space of time," Tony Pastor, Goalhanger co-founder said, as quoted by Radio Times. "We began from such a strong position because Gary, Alan and Micah are genuinely close friends who talk about football together constantly. The aim was to capture that warmth, wit, and energy, and make listeners feel part of the conversation.
"Netflix allowed us to preserve everything that makes the show special: sometimes serious, frequently hilarious, but always genuine and warm. We’re delighted that Netflix has enjoyed working with the show this summer and has chosen to extend the partnership for a further two years."
Lineker reacts to new Netflix deal
Lineker, who serves as both the show’s primary host and a co-founder of Goalhanger, is clearly relishing the opportunity to continue the project. The former England striker highlighted the unique atmosphere of the New York-based World Cup production as a catalyst for the permanent move to Netflix.
"We had a brilliant time making the show during the World Cup," Lineker said. "And the response was incredible, so it’s great to be back on Netflix every week throughout the Premier League season. The Rest Is Football podcast will continue across the week too, while the Netflix show gives us another chance to get stuck into the biggest stories.
"Expect plenty of opinions, plenty of laughs and, with Alan and Micah involved, probably a few arguments as well."
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Premier League return on the horizon
With Spain having been crowned champions on Sunday to conclude the World Cup, the focus of the football world now shifts rapidly back to club matters. The 2026-27 Premier League campaign is scheduled to kick off on Friday, August 21, and 'The Rest Is Football' will be ready to dissect the opening weekend's action.
This upcoming season marks the third full year of the show’s existence, having first been introduced to audiences on August 11, 2023. By securing a slot on a global streaming giant, Lineker and his colleagues are positioning themselves at the forefront of the changing media landscape. The transition from a simple podcast to a flagship Netflix sports show illustrates the growing appetite for personality-driven content.
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