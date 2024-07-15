Gary Lineker suspects Euro 2024 final will be Gareth Southgate's 'last game in management' as England icon calls Spain's triumph 'a victory for attacking football'
Gary Lineker believes the Euro 2024 final may end up being Gareth Southgate’s “last game in management”, with England expected to make a change.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Three Lions suffered more final heartache
- Manager mulling over his options
- Has taken in over 100 games at the helm