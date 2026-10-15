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'My desire has changed' - Sir Gareth Southgate rules out Premier League return as former England boss explains why he walked away from football
Tactician closes top-flight dugout door
Southgate has made it clear he has no intention of returning to English top-flight management after walking away from the sport. He has not worked in the club game since a three-year stint at Middlesbrough between June 2006 and his dismissal in October 2009. During that spell on Teesside, he recorded 45 wins from 151 matches, highlighted by an 8-1 rout of Manchester City before suffering relegation in 2009.
- AFP
Mental exhaustion prompts stadium absence
Having also guided his country to the Euro 2020 showpiece, the veteran coach admitted that the relentless scrutiny towards the end of his international tenure ultimately drained his enjoyment of the game.
Asked whether he would consider a return to managing in the Premier League on The Amol Rajan Connection, Southgate said: "I don't see a scenario where I do that."
Explaining how his passion for the sport faded to the point where he rarely watches matches, he continued: "Towards the end of my time with England, I stopped enjoying, at the very least for a period, the wins keep you going. By the end, I didn't even enjoy the wins for any longer than a couple of minutes. So, I've hardly watched football.
"I went to the FA Cup final to see my team, Crystal Palace, win their first trophy. I've not been to a football ground since. So my sort of desire to be involved in football has changed."
Academic pursuits replace touchline pressure
Since stepping down from the national setup, he has branched out into the media and fronted a BBC documentary earlier this year, travelling across the UK to examine the challenges facing young men and boys. Alongside his broadcasting work, he has also spent time working as a visiting lecturer at Harvard Business School in Boston.
Reflecting on his fulfilment since leaving the touchline behind, Southgate added: "I've loved the last 18 months of my life. I've had 37 years where my sense of self depended on did I win or lose on Saturday. And actually I've loved having different experiences. I've met politicians, I've met people in the media industry, I have learned about leadership in all sorts of areas, I've travelled around the world learning things. I've just enjoyed playing a different film in my life."
- AFP
New horizons overshadow coaching comeback
Those candid remarks effectively end ongoing speculation linking him with high-profile vacancies across England's top division. Rather than dealing with transfer windows or the weekly pressure of matchday results, he looks set to continue expanding his work in public broadcasting and leadership education. Consequently, his departure from Boro with the club sitting fourth in the Championship 17 years ago appears destined to remain his final act in club management.
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