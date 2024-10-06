Brighton & Hove Albion FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Harry Sherlock

'Turned into prime Gareth Bale!' - Tottenham fans claim Brennan Johnson will be Harry Kane's 'long-term replacement' as £48m forward matches former captain's impressive goals feat with superb finish vs Brighton

TottenhamB. JohnsonBrighton vs TottenhamBrightonPremier League

Fans were amazed to see Tottenham star Brennan Johnson equal a Harry Kane record by scoring his sixth goal in six games against Brighton.

  • Johnson opened scoring at AMEX Stadium
  • Been on an incredible run of form
  • Spurs fans compare Johnson to Gareth Bale
