Gareth Bale backs 'genius' ex-Real Madrid boss for Man Utd job - and even Paul Scholes agrees!

Bale is convinced that the current Brazil head coach possesses the rare blend of tactical flexibility and psychological insight needed for the Manchester pressure cooker.

"I think he would do great [at Manchester United]. He's not just the manager, he is a coach as well. He can do the tactical stuff [too]," Bale told Sky Bet when discussing the prospect of Ancelotti moving to the Premier League giants. "Wherever Carlo goes, I think he would do an amazing job, just because he gets everyone on board.

"If you go into a big club, you've got good players, whether they're performing at the time or not. Like Man United, they have been the last few weeks, but, prior to that, they hadn't been performing, but they've got good players. He'll get the best out of players and will just simplify things, which you see now with Michael Carrick. He's simplifying a lot of things that the previous manager was doing, and you're getting results. So that's Carlo's genius, getting the best out of the players and just making it simple."