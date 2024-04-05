Game Time Prep Unveiled: Players Share Their Rituals with INDIVISA and e.l.f. Cosmetics

Ready to Play is a new video series revealing how top U.S. soccer players prepare for life on and off the field.

With the popularity of women’s soccer on the rise and the Paris 2024 Olympics only months away, Ready to Play is a new platform where top players share their routines, rituals and the mental preparation required to compete at the highest levels of the game.

Creators Megan Reyes and Jessica Black host conversations with U.S. Women’s National Team and West Ham star Kristie Mewis; Houston Dash/Nigerian National Team player, Michelle Alozie, and Chilean National Goalkeeper, Ryann Torrero.

Kristie takes us through her routine and how she sets herself up for success and to feel confident, while sharing some pretty incredible moments along the way.

Alongside these interviews, several players share their own Get Ready to Play videos, inspired by the popular Get Ready With Me trend, to share how they prepare for different occasions including media day, training, an off day of errands or even, “a girly day.”