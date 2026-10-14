Galatasaray superstar Rafael Leao tips Lamine Yamal for Ballon d'Or glory after Barcelona sensation destroys Turkish giants in Champions League

Speaking to TNT Sports Brasil following the final whistle, Leao made his admiration for the Spanish teenager abundantly clear. The Portugal international tipped the youngster for the game's ultimate individual prize.

"I hope Lamine Yamal wins the Ballon d’Or and major titles with Barca," Leao said.

He further lauded the teenager's character and the environment currently nurturing his rapid development. "He is among the best players in the world. He is someone I hold in very high regard, both as a footballer and as a person," Leao added. "He is surrounded by good players at an extraordinary club."



