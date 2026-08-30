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Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 2025-26Getty
Moataz Elgammal

Gabriel Martinelli set to shatter Arsenal transfer record with lucrative move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal

Transfers
G. Martinelli
Al Hilal
Arsenal
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Saudi Pro League

Arsenal are on the verge of securing their highest ever transfer fee as Gabriel Martinelli prepares to finalise a record-breaking £55 million switch to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. Mikel Arteta has acknowledged the ongoing situation as the Gunners prepare to bid farewell to a key figure from their recent title-challenging campaign before the transfer deadline.

  • Record transfer fee awaits Arsenal

    Martinelli is preparing to fly to the Middle East in the coming days to complete a medical ahead of a proposed transfer to Al-Hilal. According to a report by The Mirror, the Saudi Pro League side have reached an agreement with Arsenal for a fee in the region of £55m (€65m).

    If the deal is finalised before Tuesday's deadline, Arsenal will surpass some of their most significant sales, including the £35m fee received for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in 2017. Martinelli joined Arsenal from Ituano in 2019, scored crucial goals and made over 170 appearances, helping the club mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title last season.

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    Arteta addresses impending Emirates departures

    Arteta addressed the media regarding the future of Martinelli during his pre-match press conference. When asked about the prospect of the forward leaving the club, Arteta stated: "That's another personal situation that we're dealing with. I think everybody knows and recognises how much we love Gabi. Whatever the outcome is, it will be because everybody agrees to that."

    Arteta also responded to questions regarding conversations he has held with departing players, explaining: "Yes, for sure. Those conversations go both ways, but I'm very satisfied with how these conversations went because I know what is in each other's hearts, and the words that come through in those conversations make me really happy. But it's inevitable at some point you need to have certain discussions and say certain things that sometimes are tough."

  • Multiple players head for the exit door

    Martinelli is not the only high-profile player expected to leave Arsenal in the final days of the transfer window. Gabriel Jesus is reportedly closing in on a transfer to Barcelona.

    Discussing Jesus' absence from training, Arteta said: "It has to do with the numbers we have in the squad at the moment, and the way we're managing those situations individually-they have some personal matters." Furthermore, Fabio Vieira is advancing in talks over an £8.6m move to Hamburg. These exits follow the recent departure of players like Leandro Trossard, Emile Smith Rowe, and Jakub Kiwior.

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  • Arsenal v Manchester City - 2026 FA Community ShieldGetty Images Sport

    What next for Arteta's Arsenal squad?

    With significant funds raised through player sales, Arsenal will look to integrate their new arrivals as they attempt to defend their Premier League crown. The club have already invested heavily in Bruno Guimaraes, Christos Tzolis, Ezri Konsa, and Piero Hincapie. Arteta must quickly build chemistry among these new additions as Arsenal navigate the busy autumn schedule and push for further domestic and European success.

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Saudi Pro League
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