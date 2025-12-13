AFP
Gabriel Jesus to leave Arsenal?! AC Milan track Brazil striker ahead of potential January swoop after injury comeback
Jesus happy to be back after long injury lay-off
Earlier this week, Jesus finally returned to action for Arsenal after almost a year as he came on as a substitute in the Champions League fixture against Club Brugge. The Brazilian forward played for the final 30 minutes of the match but looked impressive on his return. Following his return to competitive football, Jesus had told Arsenal.com: "In the first three months, I had a lot of doubts in my head, and then I could be more focused on what God wants from me. Everyone was expecting me to score. and obviously, I wanted to score. I had some opportunities, but even with that, I'm so happy and so pleased, because to come back and then to have some touches that I had tonight, and then the way I could move, the way I could keep the ball. So with 11 months of helping myself and then feeling scared to come back different, maybe with some limitations, just to walk outside and then play with the boys, I'm so pleased. I feel more than ready. So, I'm here to say God saved my life."
Mikel Arteta was also pleased to welcome his star striker back as the manager said: "I think he brings something else, and I was really happy to see that. Gabi has a really special quality, which is that he suddenly connects everybody around him, and that’s something that we as a team need, and it will make us better. So happy for him, I think you can see how much we all love him. It's been a very, very difficult and long journey. For 11 months he's been fighting against another very difficult injury and to see him back with that smile, with that energy and with that quality in his first performance with us is something really impressive and we're all delighted for him."
AC Milan eye move for Jesus
Per Corriere dello Sport, AC Milan have set their sights on the returning Gunners star as they look to sign the forward on loan in the January transfer window. A permanent transfer is out of the question for the Italian giants, who have their own financial constraints, while a temporary move also looks difficult, considering Jesus' current salary.
The Selecao international presently earns €16 million gross per year at Emiratest Stadium, which is way more than what AC Milan can afford to offer to Jesus.
While the wages could become a hindrance in the transfer, it is also true that Jesus will remain hungry for more game, with only a few months left for the 2026 World Cup in North America. With Viktor Gyokeres on their side and Mikel Merino's ability to often shine as a makeshift forward, Jesus may decide he needs to move for more opportunities.
Jesus tipped to move out of Arsenal?
Last month, Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn had suggested that Gabriel Martinelli and Jesus, along with Ben White and Ethan Nwaneri, should be allowed to leave Arsenal in January. Speaking in association with BetBrain, GOAL, when asked if Martinelli and Jesus will move on, the club icon said: “I don’t personally think they will leave. Because, for me, what you want to see from a squad on matchday is a starting XI but then look at the bench when things are not as comfortable as you want them to be, what player can come on and make an impact - whether that is defensively or an attacking option? I would suggest that Mikel Arteta, for the rest of this season with the games that we have got, will want everybody back fit. Jesus is a terrific option to have. I don’t see any of our players leaving in January. Maybe next season, but I don’t see anybody leaving in January.”
What comes next for Arsenal?
After narrowly edging out Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday, which helped them to extend their lead at the top of the table to five points, Arteta's side will be back in action on December 20 as they visit Merseyside to take on Everton.
