Getty Images Sport
'I want to extend my contract!' - Gabriel Jesus begs Arsenal to hand him new deal as he admits to injury woes in north London
Jesus' injury-hit Arsenal spell
Since joining Arsenal from City in 2022, Jesus has struggled with a host of injuries. He has missed more than 70 games through injury, the worst of which was an anterior cruciate ligament tear which kept him sidelined for most of last year. The 28-year-old expressed his delight at returning to action in December but admitted his road to recovery was difficult.
He said last month: "In the first three months, I had a lot of doubts in my head, and then I could be more focused on what God wants from me. Everyone was expecting me to score. and obviously, I wanted to score. I had some opportunities, but even with that, I'm so happy and so pleased, because to come back and then to have some touches that I had tonight, and then the way I could move, the way I could keep the ball. So with 11 months of helping myself and then feeling scared to come back different, maybe with some limitations, just to walk outside and then play with the boys, I'm so pleased. I feel more than ready. So, I'm here to say God saved my life."
After impressing in recent weeks, now Jesus has made it clear he wants to extend his contract, which has just under 18 months to run.
- Getty Images Sport
Jesus wants longer Arsenal stay
Jesus has played 107 times for Arsenal, scoring 27 goals and adding 21 assists. The Brazil international has made 11 appearances this season, providing two goal contributions. With Arsenal top of the Premier League and flying high in the Champions League, the 5ft 9in player has set his sights on silverware this term.
"This is my fourth season at Arsenal and unfortunately I played maybe one-and-a-half or two seasons, and then the rest with injuries," he said. "That never happened with me before, but happens here (at Arsenal), I don't know why. My first target is to be healthy from now until the end of the season. And then obviously, like I said before, my wish is to stay at Arsenal. I have a contract as well. I want to extend my contract, I want to stay, I want to win trophies with Arsenal because I came here with a purpose and that's it."Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now.
Jesus backs Arsenal team-mate
Arsenal fans were hugely excited about signing prolific Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres last summer for an initial fee of £55 million ($74m) but so far, he has not lived up to the hype. The Sweden international scored a remarkable 97 goals in 102 matches for the Portuguese giants but has managed just eight goals in 26 appearances for Arsenal so far. Amid the ongoing scrutiny of the ex-Coventry City man, Jesus has come to his aid.
"Vik is an amazing player. He's a striker who can score goals every time, at every minute," he said. "I have been in the position that Vik is now, and that is not easy. But I'm sure that everyone here, not only the coach and staff, the players as well, are going to support him and give him the belief that he's here to help us. He has helped already a lot. And every game he has helped with something (aside from) sometimes not scoring, but he helped with another movement or fighting to win the game."
- AFP
What comes next for Arsenal?
Both Jesus and Gyokeres will hope to feature heavily in Arsenal's away Champions League encounter at Inter Milan on Tuesday night, followed by a Premier League contest against Manchester United on Sunday.
Advertisement