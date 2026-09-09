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'Nobody told me anything!' - Gabriel Jesus slams Arsenal hierarchy over treatment before surprise Barcelona move
Marginalised at the Emirates
Jesus has finally broken his silence regarding his high-profile transfer from Arsenal to Barcelona, delivering a sharp critique of the English club's management. The forward revealed a breakdown in communication during the final weeks of his tenure at the Emirates Stadium, suggesting that his professionalism was met with a sudden and unexplained cold shoulder from those in charge.
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Jesus forced to train alone
The Brazilian international detailed the confusing nature of his final sessions in London, explaining how he was sidelined without any formal discussion regarding his future or his role in Mikel Arteta's plans.
"The truth is, I was training, I did the entire preseason normally with Arsenal, and I already knew that, probably, I wouldn't play as much or wouldn't have as many opportunities. But nobody told me anything," Jesus told SportyTV. "I'm a professional, obviously I was training with the group, and out of nowhere they put me to train apart from the group."
The former Manchester City man expressed his confusion over being removed from the main group, especially as he felt he was physically prepared for the new campaign. Jesus maintained that he remained dedicated to his fitness and professional duties, even when it became clear that the club was moving in a different direction.
"I was doing my maximum [in training] to be ready, in case I got the chance to play at a high level again, and then in the last week [everything happened] very quick," Jesus added, reflecting on how quickly his situation at the club deteriorated.
A sudden Blaugrana lifeline
With his position at Arsenal becoming untenable due to his exclusion from first-team activities, a solution emerged rapidly in the form of interest from the Catalan giants. Jesus explained that the move to the Camp Nou was facilitated by high-level discussions involving the Barcelona board, who acted decisively once they became aware of his availability.
Jesus credits the swift nature of the deal to the intervention of Barcelona's sporting director and the club president, who personally reached out to secure his signature during a frantic final week of the window. "The work of Deco, the president [of Barcelona], and the club... My agent was amazing. When we were sure that I had the opportunity to come, obviously I said yes straight away, no matter what. Now I'm so happy to be here," the striker concluded.
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Looking ahead to life in La Liga
Now settled in Spain, Jesus is focused on revitalising his career under the bright lights of La Liga. The move marks a significant chapter for the 29-year-old, who arrived at Arsenal with high expectations in 2022. While his time in London included moments of brilliance and a central role in the club's resurgence, the bitter nature of his exit has clearly left a mark.
For Arsenal, the departure of Jesus represents the end of an era as they continue to evolve their attacking options. For the player, however, the move to Barcelona is an opportunity to prove his doubters wrong and show that he can still compete at the highest level of European football.
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