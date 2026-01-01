AFP
Incredible turn of events sees Gabon government SUSPEND national team & kick out ex-Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after 'disgraceful' AFCON performance
Gabon's nightmare at AFCON
Gabon endured a nightmarish campaign at AFCON, as they lost all three games they played. The Panthers lost their opener 1-0 to Cameroon, before going down 3-2 in a thriller against Mozambique. They were then beaten 3-2, again, by the Ivory Coast, thanks to an injury-time strike from Bazoumana Toure. Now, Gabon's government have announced they have sacked boss Thierry Mouyouma, and have also confirmed that Aubameyang, as well as veteran defender Bruno Ecuele Manga, have been excluded from the squad.
Manager Mouyouma was only the second manager to guide Gabon to the AFCON, favouring a high-pressing, high intensity style of play that had drawn success in qualification. At the tournament, though, Gabon were leaky, and unable to turn their high-press into wins.
Mouyouma and Aubameyang were at the centre of news stories during the tournament due to doubts over the latter's fitness.
The Gabon boss responded: "This contempt must stop. We are playing in an Africa Cup of Nations, not a recovery camp. The player was tested, examined, and cleared by our medical staff and by the CAF medical commission.
"During FIFA dates, players belong to their countries. I simply ask for respect for our work, our decisions, and our ambitions."
What was said?
Gabon's acting sports minister made a public address 24 hours after the side's defeat to Cote d'Ivoire.
Simplice-Desire Mamboula said: "Given the Panthers’ disgraceful performance at the Total Energies Morocco 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and considering the multifaceted effects that are diametrically opposed to the values of ethics and exemplarity advocated by the Fifth Republic, the Government has decided: to dissolve the technical staff; to suspend the national team until further notice; to remove players Bruno Ecuele Manga and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang from the team.
"Furthermore, the Government calls on the Gabonese Football Federation to assume all its responsibilities."
Aubameyang has hit back, having scored in the game against Mozambique, and said that the team's problems "are much deeper than the individual I am." He missed the clash with Cote d'Ivoire after suffering an injury.
Gabon's underperformance
Gabon have never won AFCON, and have never actually gone beyond the quarter-finals, reaching the last-eight in 1996 and 2012, the latter as hosts. Aubameyang's ban from selection may bring the curtain down on a lengthy international career. In total, he won 49 caps, scoring 28 goals, having played for his country between 2009 and 2025. It appears, though, that he will not play again. The same goes for Ecuele Manga, who has 118 caps for his country, and has played for the likes of Cardiff City and Lorient, and is now 37.
What comes next?
Gabon's international team has been suspended at present. They had hoped to reach the 2026 World Cup, having finished second in their qualifying group, but they lost in the play-offs to Nigeria, being thumped 4-1. It remains to be seen when the national team will be put back together; FIFA has usually taken a hard stance against the idea of nations disbanding their teams, and is a rarity now in African football.
