On the pitch, Michael Olise has been indispensable to FC Bayern since day one. Since his move from Crystal Palace to Munich, he has developed into one of the world’s best wingers. And this form appears to be having an indirect impact on the potential transfer of Anthony Gordon to the German record champions.
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Further meetings are planned: could Michael Olise indirectly help FC Bayern secure a blockbuster transfer?
According to transfer insider Sacha Tavolieri—who earlier reported Munich’s interest in the Newcastle United forward—Olise’s rapid adaptation and form in Germany have convinced Gordon that a move to Bayern makes sense.
Gordon now views a move to FC Bayern as the “logical next step”, encouraged by Olise’s swift adaptation and performances in Germany. Newcastle United are bracing for Gordon’s departure and have begun searching for a replacement.
Tavolieri adds that further meetings between Bayern officials and Gordon’s representatives are scheduled for the coming weeks to discuss personal terms such as salary and contract length. While no specific transfer fee has been agreed upon, talks on that front are said to be in their initial stages.
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Anthony Gordon is reportedly FC Bayern’s “top target”, but could the transfer fee be the sticking point?
However, an exorbitant transfer fee could prove the sticking point in a potential deal between the Magpies and Bayern Munich. According to the BBC, Newcastle are holding out for at least €80 million due to Gordon’s contract, which runs until 2030, while Bayern are prepared to pay only €60–€70 million. That valuation gap could ultimately derail the move.
However, the BBC adds that Gordon is aware of Bayern’s interest and is open to a move to the Bundesliga, which insiders say boosts the chances of a transfer.
Sky reported last Monday that the Bavarians, seeking a backup and challenger for Luis Díaz on the left wing—who can also slot in up front alongside Kane—are holding “very concrete” talks with Gordon’s camp. The pacy, dribbling winger is widely described as the “absolute top choice” for Bayern’s remaining forward spots.
Arsenal and Liverpool are also monitoring the situation, while transfer insider Fabrizio Romano claims that Newcastle must sell at least one star to comply with Financial Fair Play. Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali are also reportedly on the club’s sale list.
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Anthony Gordon’s mysterious absence at Newcastle United
Gordon moved from Everton to Newcastle in January 2023 for a fee of around €45 million. He won the Carabao Cup with the Magpies last term and has since established himself as a first-team regular under Eddie Howe. This season he has contributed 17 goals and five assists in 46 competitive outings, although nine of those goals came from the penalty spot.
Yet he was unexpectedly left out of the squad for Saturday’s 2-1 loss to AFC Bournemouth. The club cited a minor injury, though The Telegraph suggests the omission may also have been disciplinary, given that Howe had stated the previous day he would pick only players “who are fully committed to the club”. A few hours later, Gordon’s name was missing from the squad.
Anthony Gordon's performance statistics this season
Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 46 17 5 1