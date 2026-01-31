Getty Images Sport
'F*****g sad isn't it?' - Furious David Moyes rages at Premier League rules and vows to 'bloody well do it again' after Everton grab 97th minute equaliser
Everton fight back to grab point
Pascal Gross handed Brighton the lead in the 73rd minute of the match and his goal looked like being the winner. However, Everton had other ideas and managed to equalise deep into stoppage time. Substitute Beto came off the bench to rescue a point on his 27th birthday. The equaliser sparked jubilation among the Toffees, with Moyes picking up a yellow card for dancing on the pitch. The Everton boss was quizzed on the booking after the match and made it clear exactly what he thought about the decision.
Furious Moyes fumes at booking
He told reporters afterwards: "Getting booked for that. Imagine booking for celebrating? Who wants to see managers getting booked for celebrating? Know what I mean? I don't think I would have danced down if the goal had been in the 55th minute you know? But it means they have got nothing about them at all. No thoughts about what football means. Of what it means to the managers without absolutely saying you can't step outside that line else I will book you. F*****g said isn't it? F*****g sad. Know what I mean? I'm still shaking my head. I bloody will do it again. If I had been a bit more bovile, I might have done a knee slide! Know what I mean? See that would have got me a yellow as well. I might as well have gone the whole hog!"
Everton 'deserved' point
Moyes also felt his team were good value for their point. He told BBC Sport: "Absolutely we were [good value for a point]. Not many teams come here and win. We were one of the last a year ago. It looked like it was going to get away from us. I didn't think we deserved to be 1-0 down. I didn't think we'd conceded too many opportunities but they got a goal and it looked like we weren't going to get back into the game. But we deserved it, we kept at it and we got it in the end."
"I thought we played better in the second half. For the first 20-25 minutes Brighton were the better team. They were much sharper, quicker to the ball than we were. I thought we improved as the half went on but I was glad to get in at half time with the result as it was."
Moyes also had praise for his goalscorer, adding: "He's a great lad to work with, he tries to make himself better every day. He's probably been needing the confidence from the goal and I think the crowd's celebration is because they know as well. I'm glad he got the goal. He started to score all the goals for me last year at about this time so let's hope he's about to go into his season again."
What comes next?
Saturday's point keeps Everton in the hunt for the European places as they finish the day in ninth place in the table. Up next is a trip to Fulham in the Premier League before Bournemouth are due to arrive at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.
