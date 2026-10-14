Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa slapped with hefty FA fine over sensational referee rant

The Football Association has confirmed that Arbeloa has been fined £25,000 and issued an official warning regarding his future conduct. The sanction comes in response to comments made by the Spaniard following a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Craven Cottage on September 20. The governing body alleged that the head coach's post-match remarks constituted improper conduct as they implied bias and questioned the integrity of the match officials.

The full extent of the disciplinary measures was detailed by The FA, who noted that the independent commission felt the manager's words suggested a pre-meditated effort by officials to influence the result. The governing body maintains strict guidelines regarding how club representatives discuss officiating in the media to protect the reputation of the game.