Frustration for Italy! Back to the drawing board for Luciano Spalletti after insipid Italy are held to goalless stalemate by Turkey

It was a frustrating evening for Luciano Spalletti as an insipid Italy were held to goalless stalemate by Turkey.

  • Turkey eked out a 0-0 draw against Italy
  • Unimpressive display by Spalletti's men
  • Reigning champions looked nervy ahead of Euro 2024
