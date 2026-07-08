I know, dear reader, that your anger right now is a storm that will not subside within hours, and if it does subside, it will be renewed with every match until the end of the 2026 World Cup, and with every game of the Argentine national team afterwards, and perhaps even every time you see Lionel Messi, if you subscribe to the theory that he "wins titles through favouritism".

I feel exactly the same. I went from a fan who merely hoped Egypt would scrape through the group stage and then bow out in the round of 32 without a shred of sorrow, to dreaming of beating the 2022 world champions and even going deep enough to reach the golden square of the tournament. Then the Tango scenario struck our dream a fatal blow, in a manner that ranks among the worst in the history of the beautiful game, if not the worst of all.

Everyone may agree right now that the Egyptian national team was "slaughtered" by French referee François Letexier, and the great wave of anger points at him first and foremost. You might not count yourself among those who believe Egypt were wronged over Mostafa Zizo's disallowed goal, or over the penalties waved away for Hamdi Fathy and Mohamed Salah in the closing minutes. Even so, surely we all agree he seized on minor details, poisoning the players' state of mind inside the green rectangle and feeding them the energy of injustice.

Where we perhaps differ a little is this: my anger points at Omar Marmoush too. If any of us owes a debt to the French referee, it will not be the Argentina players alone, but our own man at Manchester City as well.



