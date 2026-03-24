From Brazil: Inter eyeing a free transfer for Casemiro

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is one of the big names who will be free to sign for another club on a free transfer in June. The former Real Madrid midfielder, now at Manchester United, has a contract that expires in June. According to Globo Esporte in Brazil, Inter are among the many clubs keeping tabs on him: “Casemiro has been courted by top-tier European clubs, such as Inter in Italy, but also by clubs in less prestigious leagues, such as those in Saudi Arabia and the United States. He and his family are weighing up their next moves, aware that this could be the last major contract of his career,” reports FCInter1908.it.





Among the world football stars set to become free agents after 30 June this year is the Brazilian Casemiro, whose contract with Manchester United is due to expire. Born in 1992, having turned 34 in recent days (23 February), Casemiro is reported to have recently discussed Serie A and Italian football with Luka Modric, the linchpin of Milan’s midfield and his former teammate at Real Madrid, where, alongside Toni Kroos, the pair formed one of the strongest midfield trios in club history. However, according to reports from Brazil, it is the other top Milanese club, Inter, that is currently the team most interested in the player.







