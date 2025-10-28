This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
MLS Coaching OpeningsGOAL
Alex Labidou

From big-spending LAFC to USMNT-focused Colorado Rapids to world-class Atlanta United: MLS coaching vacancies - ranked

Seven MLS teams are searching for a new coach, and more jobs could open after the playoffs - GOAL ranks the openings

Major League Soccer clubs have been criticized in the past for being overly patient with their coaches. That's clearly no longer the case. Last season there was a record 12 head coach openings across the league, and if current trends hold, that number could be matched - or even surpassed - by the end of the playoffs.

So far, eight teams have already made managerial changes, and a ninth, LAFC, has announced that Steve Cherundolo will depart following the postseason. Two of those positions have been filled, with D.C. United hiring René Weiler and CF Montreal promoting Marco Donadel from interim status.

But with several other clubs expected to make changes, this offseason promises to be one of the busiest - and most intriguing - in recent MLS history. Of course, not all coaching vacancies are created equal. This year’s openings range from some of the league’s most ambitious projects to some of its most chaotic situations.

GOAL ranks the vacancies based on their appeal to prospective managers.

  • St. Louis City SC v Colorado RapidsGetty Images Sport

    7St. Louis CITY SC

    2025 record: 8W-18L-8T

    2025 payroll (via Sportrac): $17.1 million (17th in MLS)

    Change: Olof Mellberg was dismissed on May 28, becoming the third manager to lose his job in the 2025 season. 

    Pros: Energizer Park is one of the best, if not the best, venues in MLS, and the team's training facilities are also state-of-the-art. St. Louis is also backed by a loyal and boisterous fan base. The city is still bitter over losing the NFL's Rams to Los Angeles, and they seemingly show up in droves to support their soccer club. 

    Cons: It has gone downhill from a strong first season, in which they topped the Western Conference standings heading to the 2023 postseason. Since the club was shocked by rivals Sporting KC, they have been rudderless. St. Louis' ownership hasn't made the right choices when it comes to leadership. The team moved on too quickly from Bradley Carnell as manager, who could win Coach of the Year this season. They then hired Olof Mellberg seemingly out of nowhere. This is a team that desperately needs an sure hand in both the front office and at head coach. 

    In addition, St. Louis - the city itself - doesn't have free agency appeal as some of the other vacancies.

    Current star player: Roman Bürki. The former Dortmund goalkeeper is the face of the franchise and just re-upped with the club, becoming a rare Designated Player.

    Ideal candidate: Someone who can build a proactive identity and a strong culture. Gio Savarese and Peter Vermes would fill that bill. Until the last two seasons, Sporting KC were consistently successful despite being a small-market team. They developed promising young talents year after year, and St. Louis needs that foundation - especially considering the city's penchant for producing USMNT talent. 

    • Advertisement
  • Paxten Aaronson, Colorado RapidsImagn

    6Colorado Rapids

    2025 record: 11W-15L-8T

    2025 payroll (via Sportrac): $14.2million (26th in MLS)

    Change: Chris Armas and the Rapids mutually parted ways on Oct. 27 after the team missed the 2025 playoffs.

    Pros: The Denver metro area may not be a magnet for global stars, but its mountains and quality of life remain selling points - especially for American players abroad. Over the years, the club has attracted names such as Tim Howard, Zack Steffen, Djordje Mihailovic, and now Paxten Aaronson.

    At the center of it all is general manager Padraig Smith, who has maximized limited resources. One of MLS’s most respected executives, Smith  built value through savvy trades and modest transfers (see: Rafa Navarro). After years of searching for an identity, he appears to have bet on a USMNT-centric recruitment strategy that gives Colorado a clear direction.

    Cons: It’s easy to forget the Rapids topped the Western Conference in 2021 under Robin Fraser - with an even smaller payroll. Since then, they’ve reached the postseason only once and finished near the bottom two years ago. Their last three full-time managers - Anthony Hudson, Fraser, and Armas - all arrived with optimism (and flashes of success) but left citing frustrations around roster building and internal challenges.

    The team’s biggest issue remains proactive investment. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, once a league showcase, now feels dated, and players reportedly filed a complaint about inadequate training facilities two years ago. If Smith can secure spending closer to league average, the Rapids could quickly climb back into contention.

    Current star player: Paxten Aaronson. His arrival was a statement signing. The 2024 Eredivisie Young Player of the Year runner-up brings creativity and energy to become a top-10 MLS player. Like his brother Brenden, he’s a tweener, neither an attacking midfielder or a deep-lying playmaker. Finding the right role for him will be crucial,

    Ideal candidate: Colorado’s next coach needs to be its version of Minnesota United’s Eric Ramsay - someone who prioritizes tactics and finds inventive ways to win despite payroll limitations. The Rapids have some quality pieces worth building around, gut need a manager who can make them fit.

  • New England Revolution v Los Angeles Football ClubGetty Images Sport

    5New England Revolution

    2025 record: 9W-16L-9T

    2025 payroll (via Sportrac): $17.2million (16th in MLS)

    Change: The Revs moved on from Caleb Porter after a disappointing two-year tenure on Sept. 15. 

    Pros: After years of being perceived as frugal, the Kraft family - owners of the successful New England Patriots in the NFL - opened the checkbook. They might not be in the top 10 in spending, but moves such as signing Luca Langoni and Dor Turgeman show this group is willing to make bets on this team.

    Former USMNT No. 1 Matt Turner is on board for another season and should be motivated in a World Cup year. New England has some of the most passionate sports fans in the country. And the team has a relatively new training center, which cost $35M. 

    Cons: Biggest question of the 2025 season: Was it poor coaching or poor roster management? While Porter ultimately flamed out at both the Timbers and Crew, he usually sees success in his first two years - which made his struggles at New England so alarming. This team has been on a tailspin since Bruce Arena's departure in 2023. The 2026 season is going to answer a lot of questions about the young core. 

    The stadium is another challenge. Gillette Stadium is iconic for the NFL, but it's a cavernous ground for soccer. The Revs regularly draw 24,777 fans a game - seventh in MLS - but optically the home support looks sparse.

    Current star player: Carles Gil. Luca Langoni has a ton of potential, but remains unproven, so Gil is the answer. Last year he had a strong 10-goal, 14-assist season.

    Ideal candidate: After betting big on two matter-of-fact former MLS Cup-winning coaches, Arena and Porter, it might be time for the club to seek a manager who is a strong man manager. Former Union boss Jim Curtin would have been perfect, but he reportedly turned down the job. It has also been reported that former Austin FC coach Josh Wolff is interested.

  • Dejan Joveljic Sporting Kansas City 2025Imagn

    4Sporting Kansas City

    2025 record: 7W-20L-7T

    2025 payroll (via Sportrac): $17.7 million (15th in MLS)

    Change: Vermes was the second manager fired in the 2025 season, with the club severing ties after he guided the club for almost 16 years. 

    Pros: Children's Mercy Park, built in 2011, remains one of MLS's best venues with a fanbase that brings it every match - regardless of where the team sits in the standings. The team's academy continually produces promising young players who step into the first team. This is also one of the league's more progressive ownership groups, willing to take risks - remember, they reportedly tried to recruit Cristiano Ronaldo to the Midwest. They also ambitiously signed executive David Lee from NYCFC. 

    Cons: Kansas City shares similar challenges with St. Louis in recruiting free agents. Outside of Dejan Joveljic and Jake Davis, this is a team that  needs an injection of talent. Lee has shown he can build young, successful teams, but it's easier to sell emerging international talent on the Big Apple than the BBQ Capital of the World. 

    Current star player: Dejan Joveljic. SKC went big in its move forJoveljic, prying the star striker away from the LA Galaxy in Vermes's attempt to bring the team back to contention. Questions were raised over whether the Serbian's success last year was a part of playing within the champions' deep squad. This year, he proved he is a star on his own, with 18 goals. 

    Ideal candidate: Lee traditionally hired foreign managers from Europe at NYCFC, so expect that to continue. One name to watch could be Patrick Vieria, especially if Genoa continue to sit 20th in Serie A. Lee and Vieria worked together at NYCFC. 

  • New York Red Bulls v FC CincinnatiGetty Images Sport

    3New York Red Bulls

    2025 record: 12W-15L-7T

    2025 payroll (via Sportrac): $22.2 million (eighth in MLS)

    Change: The Red Bulls announced they would not retain manager Sandro Schwarz as part of a larger roster shakeup on Oct. 27. 

    Pros: The New York City metro area is an easy sell for foreign stars, and the Red Bulls have recruited big names throughout their history, from Thierry Henry to Emil Forsberg. This is also a team that has started to spend again after years of largely relying on its academy.

    The team also announced a new training ground, with the site expected to cost $112 million. Sports Illustrated Stadium opened in 2010 and has aged relatively well, providing a strong atmosphere - even when the team does not sell out. 

    And it should be noted that New Jersey, where many Red Bulls academy players reside, is a soccer hotbed. Tyler Adams, Tim Howard, Jozy Altidore, John Tolkin and Michael Bradley all got their starts with the Metrostars/Red Bulls. 

    Cons: The Red Bulls spend more on their payroll, and have a glowing soccer-specific stadium, but they can't help the perception that they are behind rivals NYCFC - especially with the Pigeons announcing their $780 million stadium. Being in New York City, compared to playing in Harrison, New Jersey, does matter, especially for fans and potential stars.

    The Red Bull approach is proven. But if the club insists its managers stick to its renowned high-pressing style, it's going to limit the options. And although the team has shown a willingness to invest in key players, its decision to end a months-long pursuit of former Tottenham star Timo Warner was confounding.

    Current star player: Emil Forsberg. He remains the focal point for RBNY, finishing the season with 11 goals and 11 assists. 

    Ideal candidate: Savarese, who scored the club's first goal in its history, is the emotional favorite, but he's not in the Red Bulls' mold. If that is a sticking point, how about Red Bulls II coach Bradley? The Red Bulls have gotten into a pattern of hiring middling European managers and their biggest successes have come at the hands of American managers with roots in the state.

    Mike Petke and Jesse Marsch are the only two coaches to lead the Red Bulls to the Supporters' Shield. It might be time to go back to that formula. 

  • New York Red Bulls v Atlanta United FC: Eastern Conference Finals - Leg 1Getty Images Sport

    2Atlanta United

    2025 record: 5W-16L-13T

    2025 payroll (via Sportrac): $27.5 million (third in MLS)

    Change: Ronny Deila was dismissed on Decision Day after a disappointing season. 

    Pros: From an infrastructure standpoint, Atlanta have it all. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is world-class and the training facility, by all accounts, is immaculate. And their owner, Arthur Blank, who also owns the NFL's Falcons, spares no expense. United has been a star player magnet, despite not being in a traditional recruiting hub such as Miami, New York or Los Angeles.

    Cons: The 2025 season was a colossal failure considering the amount Atlanta spent on transfer fees and payroll. In addition to moving on from Deila, the team also announced that President Gareth Lagerway is on indefinite leave due to health reasons. Chief soccer officer Chris Henderson, who helmed Inter Miami until last season, steps in to lead the front office.

    And while Deila got his fair share of blame, Atlanta need to figure out which of their players - several of whom are on big contracts - are worth building around. The fact the club won just five games suggests coaching wasn't the sole problem. 

    Current star player: Miguel Almiron. He wasn't as good as he was when he left MLS, but his 13 goal contributions were the highest on the team. 

    Ideal candidate: It appears that the club is close to bringing back the manager who helped them win it all in 2018. Reports  suggest Tata Martino will be the man to lead Atlanta after last coaching Lionel Messi and Inter Miami from 2023 to the end of last season. 

  • 손흥민 Son Heung-MinGetty Images

    1Los Angeles Football Club

    2025 record: 17W-8L-9T

    2025 payroll (via Sportrac): $22.2 million (fifth in MLS)

    Change: The job isn't technically open yet, but the club announced Cherundolo will depart at the end of the season. 

    Pros: From a stadium perfectly situated in Los Angeles - an alluring city for many global soccer players - to incredible facilities and stars such as Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga, this is easily the most attractive coaching vacancy. LAFC have a front office which gets decisions right more often than not, and a star-studded ownership group.

    LAFC are in one of the few markets that can draw star players to MLS, but also star managers. Expect the rumor mill to be churning once Cherundolo officially steps away. Did we also mention that LAFC also has one of the most diverse and passionate fan bases in American sports? 

    Cons: None. OK, if nitpicking is required, one can mention that this job comes with pressure. French international Oliver Giroud was essentially shown the door after not cutting it as a player. While Cherundolo and LAFC maintain otherwise, the 2022 MLS Cup-winning manager's announcement to leave the club came just nine days after a disappointing end to their Champions League run. Coincidental or not, it is clear this is a club with big expectations. 

    Current star player: Son Heung-Min. Sorry, Bouanga truthers, but this one goes to Son, who has nine goals in his first 10 MLS matches. 

    Ideal candidate: Son's former Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was heavily linked earlier in the season, but then had a tumultuous spell at Nottingham Forest. Whether that tempers interest remains to be seen. One thing is clear though: LAFC won't be lacking for options. 