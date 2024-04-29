Who is playing in the French Open 2024? Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka and more

The clay season is upon us as we prepare for Roland Garros, the only Grand Slam staged on this grueling surface.
Top players from across the ATP and WTA tours will all be hoping for glory in this year's edition of the French Open, but who are the favorites set to lift the Musketeers Cup in June?
From reigning champions looking to defend their titles to fresh faces looking to claim their first Grand Slam title, GOAL brings you a guide to the biggest names playing in the French Open 2024.
