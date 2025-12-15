'Free Kobbie Mainoo!' - Man Utd midfielder at risk of new rift with Ruben Amorim after brother wears eye-catching t-shirt during 4-4 draw with Bournemouth

Mainoo could get his first start of the Premier League season in United's next game at Aston Villa on Sunday as Casemiro is suspended after getting booked against Bournemouth. He should also get more opportunities in the team now that Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo are away at the African Cup of Nations. He will have to make the most of these chances because United are reportedly set to reject his request to leave on loan.

Speaking before the Bournemouth game, Amorim encouraged Mainoo to come and speak to him about his desire to leave. "If Kobbie comes to me and talks to me, I will talk to him," he said. "I'm not going to say what I'm going to say to Kobbie, but I will be really pleased if Kobbie is coming to talk to me about that. I just want my players [to be] happy and understand that every individual has their goals. The frustration doesn't help anybody."

"The problem is we are playing with two [in midfield] and you guys see Kobbie in a different way than I'm seeing. Maybe if you play with three midfielders, not with just two, Kobbie will have more minutes. Imagine that this happens. Someone in front is going to lose their spot. Sometimes it's just the moment. I think I proved that if you change my mind [you can get into the team]. Casemiro is the biggest example. He was behind Toby [Collyer] and now he is a starter.

The door is open for any player to change my mind. But in the end, it's going to be the training, the games. Of course, he's not playing so many games, but Kobbs, he had opportunities, especially last year. I just look at the team and try to win the next game. I will do that until the end."

"Kobbs is one more player but I understand all the interest in him. I understand how important it is. The hopes that you guys and English guys have. I also just want to win. If he's the right guy, I will put him in. No problem."