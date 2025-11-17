'Sky's the limit' for Frank Lampard as intriguing prediction is made for when Coventry City boss may look to find a new job

Lampard has taken a step backwards in order to move forwards again, having previously worked in the second tier with Derby, and former Coventry striker Clinton Morrison - speaking in association with Freebets.com, the home of best casino sites - told GOAL when asked about the 47-year-old’s career path: “I feel like this was Frank’s big opportunity when people were doubting him. Frank was a fantastic player and is now doing ever so well in management. It’s a big job because everyone at Coventry loved Mark Robins - the fans didn’t want Mark Robins to leave. Look at the job he is doing at Stoke City, he’s a top manager in the Championship. Frank went in and everyone asked what he could do. He got them to the play-offs, probably unfortunate that Sunderland beat them because Coventry were the better team over both legs and just missed out. This season they are flying, one defeat in the league. Fans aren’t foolish, they know it’s only November and there is a long way to go, but the form they are in at the minute is really good. It’s positive signs because they are flying.

“He’s a really good manager. You can see the players enjoying working with Frank Lampard - they have got smiles on their face, everyone knows their job and everyone is going into work happy. If you go into work with a smile on your face, you are going to enjoy it. That’s what they have got at Coventry.”

