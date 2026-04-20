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Frank Lampard named EFL Championship Manager of the Season after ending Coventry's 25-year wait for Premier League football
Recognition for a historic promotion campaign
The Sky Blues have already amassed 86 points this season, with three fixtures left to play as they chase the title. Regardless of whether they lift the trophy, Lampard has already secured personal recognition for his efforts, receiving the prestigious honour at the EFL awards ceremony on Sunday evening. It marks a significant moment in the 47-year-old's coaching career, proving his credentials in one of the world's most demanding divisions.
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Lampard's part of Coventry's revival
Upon receiving the award, he said: "I was emotional the other night because it dawned on me in that moment what we had achieved. A club that I walked into 16 months ago that had gone to the depths and back up, and football is always about people and always about supporters and I'd missed it."
"You have to credit Mark Robins for what he did at the club, the owner Doug King and appreciate the moment, and I'm working with a great group of players. When you walk into a group forget the football talent, that's obviously important but when they look after themselves, they train well, they support each other, they have a laugh, that's the gold. It's an incredible story and I'm pleased to be a part of it."
Redemption for the former England star
For Lampard, this award represents personal redemption following a high-profile exit from Chelsea's interim role in 2023. While many questioned if he would return to the management game at all, he chose a difficult project in the Championship to prove his tactical acumen and leadership qualities outside of the 'Big Six' spotlight. His success at Coventry proves the ability to build a cohesive unit from the ground up, focusing on defensive solidity and a high-pressing system.
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Awards for other managers
Apart from Lampard, there were two other managers who also received awards. Michael Skubala has been officially recognised for his transformative work at Lincoln City after being named the EFL League One Manager of the Season. The former Leeds United coach has overseen a remarkable rise at the LNER Stadium, turning the Imps into one of the most resilient and tactically astute sides in the division. Meanwhile, Bromley’s Andy Woodman was being named the EFL League Two Manager of the Season. The 53-year-old has enjoyed a stunning rise with the Ravens, continuing the momentum from their historic promotion to the Football League.