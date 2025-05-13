Derby County FC v Coventry City FC - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport
Jude Summerfield

Frank Lampard's Coventry suffer major Championship playoff blow as opponents Sunderland make crafty change at the Stadium of Light to prevent key tactic in semi-final second leg

F. LampardCoventrySunderland vs CoventrySunderlandChampionship

Sunderland have gone to extreme lengths to ensure a major Coventry weapon is neutralised for their second meeting in the Championship playoffs.

  • Sunderland have brought hoardings closer to pitch
  • Coventry use long throws as attacking threat
  • Black Cats hold 2-1 advantage from first leg
