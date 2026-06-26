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Krishan Davis

France player ratings vs Norway: Ousmane Dembele runs riot! PSG star hijacks 'Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland' World Cup showdown with quickfire hat-trick

Player ratings
France
Norway
World Cup
FEATURES
Norway vs France
International
O. Dembele
K. Mbappe

Ousmane Dembele netted a sublime 32-minute hat-trick to blow Norway away and ensure France secured top spot in World Cup Group I on Friday. The damage was all done in the first half as the Ballon d'Or holder ran riot, ably assisted by Kylian Mbappe.

Norway boss Stale Solbakken rotated heavily despite having the chance to top the standings, leaving a raft of key players - including Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard - on the bench, and he was made to pay for that decision.

Straight from kick-off, the Scandinavians gave the ball away and Mbappe's fierce drive was feathered onto the crossbar by the goalkeeper. That was an ominous sign of what was to come, and France were in front with just six minutes on the clock. Mbappe swept a pass out to Dembele, and he turned his marker inside-out before crashing a shot into the far corner.

Michael Olise then had goal-bound strike well blocked, and Jorgen Strand Larsen fired over from close range at the other end in a frantic opening to proceedings. After having his own effort saved, Mbappe once again turned provider for Dembele, who curled home from the edge of the box. However, Norway hit back immediately through Thelo Aasgard, dropping his shoulder and drilling a low strike beyond Mike Maignan.

The fightback was short-lived, though, and Dembele wrapped up his first-half hat-trick with plenty of time to spare before the break. He was given far too much space in the penalty area and took his time before bending another fine left-footed finish into the bottom corner.

Theo Hernandez conceded a penalty early in the second period, but France avoided a scare as Maignan saved Strand Larsen's weak spot-kick. A low-key half was otherwise punctuated by Mbappe whipping a shot just wide and Oscar Bobb bringing another good stop from France's No.1. Right at the death, Desire Doue put some gloss on the scoreline with a stoppage-time header.

GOAL rates France's players from Boston...

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Mike Maignan (7/10):

    Wrong-footed for Norway's goal but made amends with a strong penalty save, albeit the strike was poor. Good stop from the Bobb chance, too.

    Jules Kounde (6/10):

    Maybe didn't get forward as much as he would have liked, with Andreas Schjelderup a handful. Then again, he didn't really need to.

    Dayot Upamecano (7/10):

    Easily sold by Aasgard's body feint. Did make plenty of defensive contributions and got his team up the pitch.

    Maxence Lacroix (5/10):

    A little untidy on his competitive debut for France. Didn't excel in his ground duels.

    Theo Hernandez (4/10):

    Very lazy foul to concede the penalty as he dangled out a leg. Will be grateful Maignan saved it.

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    Midfield

    Aurelien Tchouameni (7/10):

    Solid all-round display, popping up absolutely everywhere. Picked up an incisive assist for Dembele's hat-trick goal.

    Manu Kone (6/10):

    Kept things simple with his passing but struggled a little in his duels.

    Michael Olise (6/10):

    A rare off day for the Bayern Munich sensation, who surprisingly struggled to get into the game playing more centrally. Still should have scored.

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    Attack

    Ousmane Dembele (10/10):

    A masterclass in footwork and finishing saw him bag a first-half hat-trick, albeit he was given far too much respect. Spectacular nonetheless.

    Kylian Mbappe (8/10):

    The main man played a supporting role on this occasion, laying on two fine assists for Dembele. Inevitably went very close himself, too.

    Desire Doue (7/10):

    Not as involved as his fellow attackers but always a threat. His end product was lacking until a stoppage-time header.

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  • Norway v France: Group I - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Rayan Cherki (5/10):

    Didn't really get involved as the game sort of petered out.

    Bradley Barcola (7/10):

    Made one dart and forced a save at the near post. Assisted Doue's late header.

    Ibrahima Konate (6/10):

    Solid enough after coming on with 15 minutes to play.

    Malo Gusto (N/A):

    Thrown on in the dying embers for a run out.

    Jean-Philippe Mateta (N/A):

    Introduced late for Mbappe.

    Guy Stephan (7/10):

    Oversaw things in the absence of Didier Deschamps, who is dealing with a family bereavement, and will be very satisfied with the attacking performance. Job done.