France player ratings vs. Northern Ireland: Michael Olise bags a hat-trick in Bleus performance as Didier Deschamps' men complete World Cup prep in style

It was never really that complicated for France. To Northern Ireland's credit, they made it tricky for 40 minutes. Les Bleus went close to full strength here, with the Mbappe-Doue-Dembele-Olise quartet deployed. And for nearly the entire first half, they were left frustrated. Northern Ireland had their moments, too, and could have scored after a clever bit of play in the 40th minute.

And then the hosts turned it on. Olise bagged his first on the stroke of half-time. A deflection fell to his feet, and Olise dealt with the rest, smashing home from five yards out. He added a second just after the break, latching onto a loose ball and sending it flying past a helpless keeper.

But Northern Ireland pulled one back. Their goal was a scrappy thing. Shea Charles wriggled past Dayot Upamecano and pulled back for Patrick Kelly, who tapped home from two yards out. But France's quality shone in the end. Olise bagged a lovely third to put the game beyond doubt, and the visitors never really had another good look. This was mightily convincing, and even if France conceded, Deschamps will be happy.

GOAL rates France's players from Decathlon Arena...